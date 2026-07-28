Fuel reallocated to address localized shortages

Ministry of Industry and Trade has instructed distributors to redirect fuel supplies from areas with ample stocks to those facing shortages in Hanoi.

In response to localized supply disruptions at several retail petrol stations in Hanoi's outskirts in recent days, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has ordered the immediate reallocation of fuel from well-stocked areas to deficit-stricken locations, while stepping up market oversight nationwide.

Small fuel retailers in Hanoi face inventory shortages

A fuel station in Quoc Oai Commune, Hanoi, temporarily suspended gasoline sales on the afternoon of July 27 (Photo: SGGP)

Residents in several communes including Kieu Phu, Hung Dao, An Khanh, Quoc Oai, and wards such as Duong Noi and Ha Dong in Hanoi have reported irregular operations, sales rationing, and sudden closures at local retail petrol stations in recent days.

On July 27, Ngoc Anh, a resident of Quoc Oai Commune, arrived at the Cong Hoa petrol station on Highway 72 only to find an "out of stock" notice. Unable to refuel, she was forced to leave her vehicle at home and take a motorbike taxi to work. The station had previously opened and closed at unpredictable hours between July 23 and 25.

A similar situation was reported by Nguyen Khoi, a resident of An Khanh Commune, who said he had to drive past three different petrol stations before finally being able to purchase fuel.

At the Dong Quang petrol station in Hung Dao Commune, a sign reading "Power Outage" hung on the locked gates, with no staff present. Meanwhile, informal roadside vendors popped up nearby, selling petrol-filled 1- to 1.5-liter plastic bottles to passing commuters. A similar "Power Outage" notice was spotted at the Hung Thinh petrol station in the Ngo Sai area of Quoc Oai Commune.

In stark contrast, the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) station in central Quoc Oai Commune remained operational. Long queues of cars and motorbikes spilled onto the street, causing localized traffic congestion outside the premises. Station employees said they had just received a fresh supply, while many customers noted they had no choice but to gather there as neighboring stations were temporarily closed.

Explaining the erratic operations, several fuel retailers in Hanoi cited constrained deliveries from primary wholesalers. "Sometimes we just have to wait for the wholesalers' notification to know whether fuel is available," said a representative from a retail enterprise.

Speaking to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Head of Market Surveillance Team No. 19 under the Hanoi Market Surveillance Department, To Cam Tu, confirmed that several petrol stations had indeed been rationing sales or temporarily suspending operations. However, physical inspections revealed that many underground storage tanks were completely depleted, and authorities found no evidence of inventory hoarding or price speculation.

Meanwhile, fuel retail operations proceeded as normal on July 27 across numerous other key regions, including Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Can Tho, Quang Ngai, and Vinh Long. In Ho Chi Minh City, stations in wards such as Ban Co, Tan Son Nhat, Duc Nhuan, Tan Thoi Hiep, and Trung My Tay saw heavy traffic and high demand, particularly during peak commuting hours, but continued to operate smoothly.

Authorities redirect fuel supplies from the South to the North to stabilize local markets

Speaking to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, a representative from Petrolimex acknowledged reports from retail businesses regarding challenges in sourcing fuel, particularly diesel. The representative explained that diesel consumption surged sharply during the first seven months of 2026. In July alone, average daily output jumped 41.9 percent year-on-year, placing immense pressure on the supply chain. Consequently, some stations were forced to temporarily ration sales, though the company emphasized this was localized and short-lived. Both Petrolimex and PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL) are currently rolling out comprehensive measures to secure supply.

Reassuring the public, Deputy Director General of the Domestic Market Management and Development Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Nguyen Thuy Hien, affirmed that national fuel supplies remain secure and no widespread shortages have occurred. She noted that localized disruptions in certain areas were primarily driven by a few retailers operating at reduced capacity.

Immediately upon receiving feedback, the Ministry of Industry and Trade instructed local Departments of Industry and Trade of provinces and cities to inspect the entire supply chain, reviewing contracts between retailers and major wholesalers, delivery schedules, and the root causes of localized shortages. Authorities emphasized that any instances of hoarding or regulatory violations will be strictly penalized.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Industry and Trade mandated primary wholesalers to step up fuel shipments from the South to the Northern and Central regions, while closely monitoring daily supply-and-demand dynamics to make timely adjustments as needed.

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Market Surveillance Department, Nguyen Quang Huy, affirmed that the local fuel market remains stable, with secure supplies and normal petrol station operations. Market surveillance forces have intensified oversight to strictly penalize illegal practices, including inventory hoarding, sales rationing, unauthorized reductions in operating hours, or unlawful closures. Hotline numbers also remain publicly displayed at all stations to receive prompt feedback from consumers.

By Thi Hong, Van Phu—Translated by Kim Khanh