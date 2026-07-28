Business

Gold shops in HCMC traditional markets close as business slows

SGGPO

Many gold shops and jewelry stores in Ho Chi Minh City's traditional trading areas have closed, while those still operating reported sparse customer traffic on July 28.

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My Hoa gold shop in Vuon Chuoi market is closed. Photo: Nhung Nguyen.

On July 28, many gold shops and jewelry stores in traditional trading areas across Ho Chi Minh City were found to have closed. Those that remained open also saw very few customers.

At Vuon Chuoi Market, around seven to eight gold shops, including Kim Hoa Ngoc, Kim Thu, My Dung, My Hoa, Bao Tram, Minh Thang II, and Hung Phu, were closed without any notices posted. According to market vendors, some shops had ceased operations only one to two weeks ago, while others had been closed for several months.

The market now has only two to three gold shops still open, with very little trading activity. Most customers visiting the remaining stores came only for jewelry repair services. Many gold shops along Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street and around Vuon Chuoi Market have also closed or are operating on a limited basis.

A similar situation was observed at Ban Co Market, where several gold shops on Cao Thang Street have shut down. The stores that remain open have received almost no customers.

At An Dong Market, many businesses trading in gold, silver, and gemstones continue to suspend operations. In the basement of the An Dong Trade and Service Center, numerous stalls remain shuttered, with no buying or selling taking place.

Meanwhile, most gold shops at Ben Thanh Market, Thiec Market, and the area surrounding Hoa Binh Market remain open, but business has been sluggish. Many stores are maintaining only limited operations, with very few customers coming in to conduct transactions.

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Kim Hoa Ngoc gold shop in Vuon Chuoi Market is closed. Photo: Nhung Nguyen.
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Kim Ngan I gold shop in the Ban Co Market has closed down. Photo: Nhung Nguyen.
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The Nhat Tan gold, silver, and gemstone shop in the basement of the An Dong Trade and Service Center has closed. Photo: Dinh Du
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The gold shops in Thiec Market are still open, but there are few customers. Photo: Dinh Du
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Many gold shops in Vuon Chuoi market are closed. Photo: Nhung Nguyen
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By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

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