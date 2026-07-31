Fresh Vietnamese durian gains access to Indian market

India has officially granted market access for fresh Vietnamese durian, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced on July 30.

According to the ministry, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi notified Vietnamese authorities that the Government of India had issued the fifth amendment to its Plant Quarantine (Regulation of Import into India) Order 2026 under Notification No. S.O. 3828(E) dated July 9, 2026. The amended regulation was published in the Gazette of India on July 13 and took effect immediately.

Under the amended regulations, Vietnam has been recognized as an eligible exporter of fresh durian (Durio zibethinus) to India. The import protocol does not require additional phytosanitary declarations on the phytosanitary certificate, nor does it prescribe any special import conditions.

According to the ministry, the market opening is the result of close technical collaboration between the plant protection authorities of Vietnam and India, highlighting the steady expansion of bilateral cooperation in agriculture and trade.

A durian purchasing and collection facility in Dong Nai City (Photo:SGGP/ Duc Trung)

With its large population, expanding middle-income segment and growing demand for premium imported agricultural products, India represents a significant export opportunity for Vietnam. Market access is expected to broaden export outlets for Vietnamese durian while enhancing its value and competitiveness in global markets.

The ministry noted that India is a new market for Vietnamese durian. During the initial phase, demand is expected to be concentrated in major cities through premium retail chains, imported-fruit stores, restaurants, hotels and e-commerce platforms.

The ministry urged Vietnamese businesses to conduct thorough market research, including consumer preferences, purchasing power, product specifications, transportation options and distribution systems, to ensure successful market entry.

The Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will continue to coordinate with relevant authorities to support businesses in exporting to India.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong