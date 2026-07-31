Business

Fresh Vietnamese durian gains access to Indian market

SGGPO

India has officially granted market access for fresh Vietnamese durian, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced on July 30.

According to the ministry, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi notified Vietnamese authorities that the Government of India had issued the fifth amendment to its Plant Quarantine (Regulation of Import into India) Order 2026 under Notification No. S.O. 3828(E) dated July 9, 2026. The amended regulation was published in the Gazette of India on July 13 and took effect immediately.

Under the amended regulations, Vietnam has been recognized as an eligible exporter of fresh durian (Durio zibethinus) to India. The import protocol does not require additional phytosanitary declarations on the phytosanitary certificate, nor does it prescribe any special import conditions.

According to the ministry, the market opening is the result of close technical collaboration between the plant protection authorities of Vietnam and India, highlighting the steady expansion of bilateral cooperation in agriculture and trade.

1783842360356-7709426998312537735-7709426998312537735-fcce18a445cc0898969fc4992734efb8-8828-6060.jpg
A durian purchasing and collection facility in Dong Nai City (Photo:SGGP/ Duc Trung)

With its large population, expanding middle-income segment and growing demand for premium imported agricultural products, India represents a significant export opportunity for Vietnam. Market access is expected to broaden export outlets for Vietnamese durian while enhancing its value and competitiveness in global markets.

The ministry noted that India is a new market for Vietnamese durian. During the initial phase, demand is expected to be concentrated in major cities through premium retail chains, imported-fruit stores, restaurants, hotels and e-commerce platforms.

The ministry urged Vietnamese businesses to conduct thorough market research, including consumer preferences, purchasing power, product specifications, transportation options and distribution systems, to ensure successful market entry.

The Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will continue to coordinate with relevant authorities to support businesses in exporting to India.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

India fresh durian durian exports Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Vietnamese durian

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn