Take-off, landing service fees not reduced for domestic flights

Domestic airlines have just proposed a 50 percent discount on take-off and landing service and flight management fees for their flights in 2022 and 2023 which was applied in 2020-2021.

However, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) said there is not enough basis to consider discounts according to the proposal.

According to domestic airlines, although the domestic market has recovered with a high growth rate compared to 2019, but the international market recovered only 30 percent in 2022 compared to the pre-Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, Vietnam's aviation industry is still forecast to continue to face difficulties when the international market is expected to recover only at 80 percent over 2019. In addition, airlines are now still facing a lot of difficulties due to the current situation of oil prices along with risks of economic crisis and inflation in the world.

However, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has been optimistic this year as the domestic transport volume is expected to reach 45.5 million passengers, up five percent compared to 2022 and 22 percent over 2019, likely equaling the rate in the pre-Covid-19 epidemic.

Meanwhile, revenue from take-off and landing services for payment of maintenance and repair of aviation infrastructure assets, and safe operation is still limited so the MoT said that the take-off and landing service fee are still needed to apply for domestic flights in 2023 according to current regulations.

Currently, the Ministry of Transport has assigned the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to review and re-evaluate the current status of the aerodrome at airports to conduct appropriate repair and maintenance plans.