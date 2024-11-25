Support policies proposed for social housing construction in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction submitted a proposal to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to form a draft resolution on support mechanisms for investors to build social housing projects citywide.

The draft resolution proposes mechanisms to support investors if they implement social housing construction projects without using public investment capital or trade union financial sources.

E Home S social housing project is located in Mizuki Park, Binh Hung Commune, Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Ho Chi Minh City will provide budgetary support to invest in technical infrastructure systems outside the project scope to ensure connectivity synchronized with the area's infrastructure.

Investors will be exempt from fees regarding environmental impact assessment report, dossier appraisal for granting land use rights certification and construction permit.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction said that the development of a resolution establishing specific mechanisms aligned with localities aims to support investors in implementing social housing construction projects citywide.

That will contribute to achieving the social housing development targets according to the approved housing development programs and plans.

The draft resolution is based on new provisions in the Housing Law 2023 and the urgent need for social housing in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong