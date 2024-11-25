Ho Chi Minh City

Support policies proposed for social housing construction in HCMC

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction submitted a proposal to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to form a draft resolution on support mechanisms for investors to build social housing projects citywide.

The draft resolution proposes mechanisms to support investors if they implement social housing construction projects without using public investment capital or trade union financial sources.

O.jpg
E Home S social housing project is located in Mizuki Park, Binh Hung Commune, Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Ho Chi Minh City will provide budgetary support to invest in technical infrastructure systems outside the project scope to ensure connectivity synchronized with the area's infrastructure.

Investors will be exempt from fees regarding environmental impact assessment report, dossier appraisal for granting land use rights certification and construction permit.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction said that the development of a resolution establishing specific mechanisms aligned with localities aims to support investors in implementing social housing construction projects citywide.

That will contribute to achieving the social housing development targets according to the approved housing development programs and plans.

The draft resolution is based on new provisions in the Housing Law 2023 and the urgent need for social housing in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

support policies social housing construction draft resolution

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn