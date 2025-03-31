Submissions for SGGP Newspaper’s photo contest to be closed tomorrow

Submissions for the photo contest themed Dat nuoc ngan hoa (Country of Thousands of Flowers) will officially close at 11:30 a.m. on April 1.

As of Monday at 4 p.m. on March 31, the organization board received more than 5,000 entries. The number of photos sent to the organizing committee is increasing as the deadline for closing the gate to receive photos is approaching.

The entries must have been taken between April 30, 1975, and March 31, 2025. They must be photos that have never won any awards in competitions organized or sponsored by the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA).

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in collaboration with the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA), has launched the photo contest celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The competition also aims to mark the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2025) and the 50th anniversary of SGGP Newspaper’s first issue (May 5, 1975-2025).

The photo contest is organized to promote the photography skills and passion of photographers at home and abroad and honor valuable photographic works of the struggle for national liberation and the process of building and developing a peaceful and prosperous Vietnam.

Some entries of the contest:

Factory maintenance during the Covid-19 pandemic

Vietnamese soldiers provide assistance to Cambodian people to return home.

Regular maintenance and periodic inspection of a solar and wind energy system in the Truong Sa Islands

Happiness

Harvesting honey in the traditional way

Dung Quat Oil Refinery Plant in the central province of Quang Ngai, Vietnam's first oil refinery

Inauguration of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge in 2009

Playing football

Traditional game, keo co (tug of war) in front of a temple

Gong performance

HCMC’s annual unique floating flower market called Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen (On the wharf, in the boats) on Tau Hu-Ben Nghe canal along the street of Ben Binh Dong in District 8 on Tet holidays

By staff writers—translated by Kim Khanh