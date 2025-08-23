Students use various ways to promote wildlife conservation

Trial session in the Vietnamese jungle receives numerous positive feedback.

Unique approach

A group of students from the Faculty of Journalism and Communication at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, has created an innovative educational tool to engage young people in wildlife protection. The initiative, named 'Entering the Vietnamese Forest', is a board game designed to make complex information about nature and wildlife more accessible and interactive.

The game was developed by students Bui Thi Nam Giang, Kit Vinh Dy, Nguyen Thi Kim Khanh, and Huynh Ngoc Kim Ly. Recognizing that wildlife conservation is a topic often perceived as distant and unapproachable by their peers, the team opted for a game-based approach rather than a traditional social media campaign. This format allows for the vivid and direct communication of data and stories about Vietnam's natural environment.

"Entering the Vietnamese Forest" is a card-based board game for two to four players, featuring a total of 58 cards categorized for various purposes. These include information cards on five endangered species such as the Asian elephant, Indochinese tiger, Javan pangolin, golden mountain turtle, and red-shanked douc langur. The game also incorporates temptation, solution, conservation level, disease, and violation cards to simulate real-world challenges.

Players take on the role of explorers, navigating the forests of Vietnam to learn about its wild animals. The gameplay requires participants to make strategic decisions to protect the environment, thereby familiarizing them with the habits of these species and the legal regulations surrounding wildlife conservation. The project aims to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for nature among younger generations through an engaging and educational experience.

The cards are closely linked together, so each game is a new story. At the beginning of the game, each player is protected by a ranger card. Using this card means informing the authorities about harmful behavior to wildlife, helping the player to neutralize the violation card. With a limited number of ranger cards, the game ends when there is only one person who has not violated - the winner of the wildlife protection journey. The ultimate goal is to complete the journey responsibly.

Student Bui Thi Nam Giang, a member of the author group, shared that the game originates from the story of each of them, students who have experienced reality for the first time and learned knowledge about wildlife. The game is not only an entertaining experience but also an opportunity for each person to learn and spread awareness of protecting the wild environment.

From awareness to action

Following their involvement in the "Go and tell" journey organized by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) alongside educators from the department, the group of authors was greatly impressed by the insights regarding the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the wildlife legislation outlined in the 2015 Penal Code, as well as additional information concerning various species, their distribution, and prevalent acts of wildlife abuse.

Consequently, the group adeptly transformed this information into functional elements within the game. For instance, details about conservation levels enable players to retain more cards in their hands, the ranger card provides players with protection against violations, the disease card results in players losing animal cards, and the solution card assists players in avoiding temptation cards, among other features.

Having undergone official testing since July 2024, the game has garnered numerous positive reactions after more than a year of development.

Young participants expressed that 'Entering the Vietnamese Forest' offers a visual perspective that enhances their awareness of the importance of wildlife protection. By the end of July, 'Entering the Vietnamese Forest' received official copyright certification. This achievement not only marks a significant milestone acknowledging the authors' dedication but also serves as a testament to the innovation and creativity of the youth.

Looking ahead, 'Entering the Vietnamese Forest' is poised for numerous enhancements aimed at refining both its form and content. With the backing of WCS Vietnam, the game series is anticipated to gain broader popularity, providing engaging and beneficial experiences for young individuals.

The field training and guidance program 'Go and Tell' is organized by Wildlife Conservation Society in Vietnam in collaboration with the Faculty of Journalism and Communication at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities udner Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City. This program is designed for journalism and communication students in the Southern region. Its purpose is to equip participants with necessary knowledge and skills to explore topics related to wildlife conservation through the creation of journalistic and media works.

By Hong An - Translated by Anh Quan