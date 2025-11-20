Youth-driven innovation fuels Ho Chi Minh City's development goals

The youthful workforce in Ho Chi Minh City is diligently converting strategic decisions into concrete actions, thereby generating a significant wave of innovation throughout the vibrant metropolis.

Director Tran Tai of Vietnam Biological Mushroom Company

From optimizing factory processes and applying high-tech agriculture to spearheading digital administrative reforms, the young workforce of Ho Chi Minh City is actively transforming strategic resolutions into tangible actions, creating a powerful wave of innovation across the dynamic city.

This vitality is evident across various fields, starting with the optimization of production processes.

In the wastewater treatment area of Dau Tieng Rubber One Member Limited Company, young engineer Nguyen Van Cuong, born in 1994 and residing in Dau Tieng Commune, meticulously checks every technical parameter on the control panel. For the young engineer, this is not just daily work but also a source of pride seeing his initiative operate, contributing to maintaining a green environment for the factory and his homeland.

After graduating from Thu Dau Mot University in 2016, Nguyen Van Cuong joined Dau Tieng Rubber Company as a technical staff member. From his early days on the production line, he quickly demonstrated a passion for exploring ways to optimize operational procedures. When the company launched an initiative encouraging staff to contribute solutions for enhancing productivity and protecting the environment, the young man promptly proposed the idea "Improving the Wastewater Treatment System of Ben Suc Rubber Processing Plant, capacity 2,500 cubic meters a day.”

Just eight months after implementation, the factory saved nearly VND520 million (US$19,685) in electricity costs, equipment lasted longer, and environmental control improved significantly. However, for the young engineer, the greatest value is not the savings but proving that creativity can start anywhere, even in a rubber factory's wastewater treatment zone.

To date, the young engineer has had seven recognized technical innovations, yet he still considers the wastewater improvement project a special milestone because it not only benefited the company but also contributed to the sustainable development goals the city is pursuing.

The "Typical National Initiative Award 2024" given to Nguyen Van Cuong's team serves as recognition for the youth who dare to think and dare to act. Cuong shared that working in a city that is constantly transforming and innovating like Ho Chi Minh City makes him keenly aware of the responsibility of young people, adding that more importantly, he wants to spread the spirit of innovation and commitment of the youth to more people, so they can collectively build a dynamic, innovative, and steadily developing Ho Chi Minh City for the future.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of Ho Chi Minh City, where many young people are busy seeking new opportunities, Tran Tai chose a different path, returning to his hometown in Ho Chi Minh City’s Kim Long Commune armed with a Master's degree in Biotechnology and an aspiration for high-tech agriculture. Inside his spacious workshop of over 1,300 square meters, Cordyceps mushroom trays are neatly arranged, glowing golden under the lights. The man bends over meticulously checking each tray, measuring temperature and humidity, attending to every small detail. This is the "mushroom kingdom" of Director Tran Tai of Vietnam Biological Mushroom Company (Vinabiomush).

He smiles recalling the turning point in 2018, a time when most of his friends were settling down in the city, but he wanted to see "what his hometown could achieve with technology."

Thus, Vinabiomush was born, marking the start of his journey to bring technology back to his rural land a year later. This seemingly risky decision opened up a new path: expanding production, moving toward automation, and applying biotechnology to every stage of mushroom cultivation. In a place where agriculture is still tied to "inherited experience" and manual labor, his closed mushroom farm, equipped with a sterilization system, temperature and humidity sensors, evokes curiosity and admiration from many.

For him, starting a business is not just about making a living but also about changing the face of the countryside. Beyond production, Director Tran Tai and other young people in the Youth Startup Club regularly organize sharing sessions to guide more young individuals in accessing agricultural technology. He believes that, as a young individual engaged in agricultural science and technology, he has a duty to fulfill. In addition to advancing the business, he aspires to play a role in transforming Ho Chi Minh City into a sustainably developing urban center.

Pham Tran Hoang Van, Member of the Executive Committee of the Saigon Water Corporation Youth Union and Deputy Secretary of the Phu Hoa Tan Water Supply Joint Stock Company Youth Union, is also diligently working with colleagues to "digitize" management processes, ensuring every drop of water is used more efficiently. Recognizing that the paperwork for changing water meter sizes was still managed manually and lacked synchronization, Van and a group of young colleagues at the company researched and built an electronic management system. This system allows for the digitization of all records, updates on progress, automatic statistics, and proposals for suitable meter size adjustments.

The new application not only helps reduce errors and shorten processing time but also saves costs, limits invisible water loss, and contributes to protecting a valuable resource. Pham Tran Hoang Van said that the commendation is merely motivation for me to continue upholding the pioneering, creative spirit, daring to think and dare to act, in line with the image of the young worker in the digital transformation era.

Amidst the fast pace of the modern city, young people like Van are quietly lighting the flame of innovation directly through their daily work, contributing to administrative modernization, promoting digital transformation within enterprises, and spreading the spirit of community contribution.

When youth potential is unleashed and creativity is widespread, resolutions are no longer mere words on paper but become tangible actions in every initiative, every project, and every hour of diligent labor by the current generation of youth. It is precisely from these simple acts that the flow of the resolution is being strongly activated, contributing to a new image for a dynamic, creative, and sustainably developing Ho Chi Minh City.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan