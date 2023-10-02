Students in Can Tho struggle on way to schools as heavy rains pummel city

Floodwater pummeled dozens of roads and alleys causing hundreds of people and students in Can Tho City to struggle on the way to schools and offices on the first day of the week.

This morning, the high tide on the Hau River continued to rise exceeding the third-stage warning level for the fourth consecutive day. Specifically, the water level recorded reached 2.12 meters, exceeding the third-stage warning level by 0.12 meters, and 0.12 meters higher than the water level on October 1.

Streets Cach Mang Thang Tam, Tran Hung Dao, Ly Tu Trong, and Huynh Cuong in Ninh Kieu District, Can Tho City continue to be seriously flooded as they are located on river routes.

Dozens of people had to place sandbags as a barrier to divert moving water around, instead of through their houses. Although some schools have rescheduled the start of the week from 6:45 a.m. to 7:45 a.m., slowly receding floodwater made some students late for school. In recent days, many street vendors have stopped selling and eateries in Ninh Kieu District have been forced to close their doors due to high tides.

Can Tho City authorities are trying to help people travel safely on heavily flooded roads.