Storm Talim causes widespread destruction in Mekong Delta localities

Storm Talim bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms caused the widespread destruction of 48 houses and one school damaged and many trees that were knocked down in localities in the Mekong Delta region on July 16-17.

According to the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Search and Rescue of Soc Trang Province, Long Phu District was the most affected area with two collapsed houses, 10 houses damaged, and one unroofed primary school.

The thunderstorm also hit Cho Lach, Mo Cay Nam, Thanh Phu districts, and Ben Tre City in Ben Tre Province, leaving many homes and properties damaged, including 27 houses that were unroofed and badly damaged, 1.2 hectares of fruit trees fallen in Cho Lach District, and a large number of trees that were uprooted or felled by strong winds in An Hoi and Phu Khuong wards in Ben Tre City.

In Kien Giang Province, heavy rain and strong winds demolished seven houses and ripped roofs off eight houses in Go Quao and Giong Rieng districts, causing damage worth nearly VND300 million.

On July 18, a tornado destroyed a shelter at a pier in An Son Commune of Kien Hai District, killing one and injuring three people.

In addition, many streets in Rach Gia City in the province, such as Nguyen Trung Truc, Lam Quang Ky, Lac Hong, Nguyen An Ninh, Chi Lang, and Co Bac were submerged by rainwater, causing motorbikes to break down and hindering commutes.

In Hau Giang Province, the typhoon destroyed four houses and blew the roof off 15 houses. The total damage is estimated at nearly VND300 million. Besides, 54 landslides occurred in Chau Thanh district, totaling 1,324 kilometers.