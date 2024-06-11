Status of coral bleaching in waters of Con Dao needs reassessing

On June 10, the Management Board of Con Dao National Park announced its proposal for a second assessment by relevant authorities regarding the status of bleached coral reefs in the waters of Con Dao to formulate appropriate restoration plans.

In collaboration with the Institute of Oceanography - Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, the Management Board conducted field surveys to assess the extent of coral bleaching in the waters surrounding Con Dao. Results from eight reef stations around Con Son Island revealed significantly higher rates of coral bleaching in the Southeastern stations compared to those in the Northwestern ones. Coral bleaching was observed in both the flat reef zones and the reef slopes, attributed to seawater temperatures reaching 32 degrees Celsius at a depth of 20 meters.

In the Eastern reef stations of the island, such as Dam Tre, Hon Cau, Hon Tai, and Cuc Ga, coral bleaching rates have reached 80-100 percent. Approximately 15-20 percent of corals have been observed to have died recently, and all common coral genera on the reefs, including Acropora, Porites, Montipora, Pachyseris, Pavona, Echinopora, Echinophyllia, Pectinia, Fungia, and Ctenactis, have been affected by bleaching. In the Western areas of the island, including Hon Tre Lon, Hon Tre Nho, Bai Ong Cuong, and Bai Ong Dung, coral bleaching rates are approximately 60-70 percent.

According to experts, the coral bleaching phenomenon in Con Dao is attributed to the increasing seawater temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Thuy Doan