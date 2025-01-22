State President commemorates late Party chief, visits former leaders on Tet

Offering incense to late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, State President Luong Cuong expressed deep gratitude for his significant contributions to the country’s revolutionary cause and nation-building and development process.

State President Luong Cuong and Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan offer incense in commemoration of late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. (Photo: VNA)

Offering incense to the late Party leader, President Luong Cuong expressed deep gratitude for his significant contributions to the country’s revolutionary cause and nation-building and development process.

He described the late Party leader as a particularly outstanding leader who devoted his all life to the Party, the country, and the people; and a shining example of a steadfast communist soldier embodying the qualities, talents, willpower, and intellect of the leadership generation of Vietnam during the ‘Doi moi’ (Renewal) period.

The legacy he left will continue to be inherited and developed by the Party, people, and armed forces, contributing to the success of the renovation cause and helping the country firmly advance toward socialism, President Luong Cuong affirmed.

On this occasion, the State leader wished the spouse of the late Party General Secretary, Ngo Thi Man, and her family a new year of good health, success, and prosperity.

State President Luong Cuong (R) pays Tet visit to former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh. (Photo: VNA)

Extending Tet greetings to former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, President Cuong expressed his deep appreciation for the former leader's contributions to the Party, the State as well as the national construction and development cause during the Doi moi (renewal) period.

As the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival is nearing, President Luong Cuong extended his warmest wishes to the former Party chief and his family for a new year of good health and prosperity, hoping that he will continue providing his valuable insights and wisdom to support the Party and people's revolutionary cause.

The former Party chief, for his part, expressed his confidence that under the wise leadership of the Party coupled with the support of the people and army, Vietnam will enter a new phase of development with greater achievements.

President Luong Cuong also visited former State President Tran Duc Luong, presenting him with Tet gifts and wishing him good health and longevity.

Vietnamplus