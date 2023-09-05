State President asks Army Coprs 15 to build close ties between army, people

State President Vo Van Thuong hailed the Army Corps 15 under the Ministry of National Defense for their important results in implementing political tasks.

The State President gave a statement at a working session with the Army Corps 15 in Pleiku City of the central highlands province of Gia Lai on September 5.

He expressed his joy at the development of the Corps for over 40 years. The unit had good performance in coordinating with the Party committees, and local authorities to carry out population arrangement in production planning associated with national defense and security, building new-style rural areas, villages, and communes in border areas to improve the quality of life of ethnic minorities people, reducing poverty, creating jobs, building cultural life in residential areas, and a border of peace, cooperation, friendship, and development.

The unit must grasp the Strategy to Safeguard the Fatherland in the new situation and Resolution 23-NQ/TW, dated October 6, 2022, of the Politburo on the direction of socio-economic development and ensuring national defense and security in the Central Highlands region until 2030, with a vision to 2045, he said.

In addition, the State President emphasized that the Army Corps needs to improve training quality, effectively direct economic development tasks, and national defense missions in the new situation to ensure political and social orders in the areas, tighten links between the army and people as well as keep close ties with Laos and Cambodia to implement well the border guard’s external affairs.