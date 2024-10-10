State-owned enterprises join hands to care for war invalids, wounded soldiers

The Ho Chi Minh City Martyr Families Support Association on October 10 hosted a conference to sign a coordination agreement for the care of war invalids and wounded soldiers.

Colonel Tran The Tuyen, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Martyr Families Support Association speaks at the conference.

The conference aimed to disseminate the directives of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and to implement specific plans for the actualization of effective support policies for war invalids and wounded soldiers, especially those with severely disadvantaged disabilities.

At the conference, a signing ceremony on cooperation in the care of war invalids and wounded soldiers between various enterprises and the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans Association took place.

Ho Chi Minh City Martyr Families Support Association has signed a cooperation agreement with the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans Association.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Martyr Families Support Association is responsible for receiving financial support from state-owned enterprises and allocating lists of war invalids and wounded soldiers in need of support and care.

State-owned enterprises will transfer their financial donation periodically for war invalids and wounded soldiers to the Ho Chi Minh City Martyr Families Support Association for distribution.

The Ho Chi Minh City Veterans Association will direct Veterans Associations in districts and Thu Duc City to collaborate with the Departments of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs in localities to care for veterans and wounded soldiers.

At the conference, 47 enterprises signed agreements to support VND2 million (US$81) per month to each war invalids and wounded soldier with difficult circumstances, typical war invalids and sick soldier living in the city.

Each enterprise guarantees to support at least five cases of war invalids and wounded soldiers by the end of 2030.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has 52,411 martyrs and 4,610 martyrs’ relatives and 27,596 war invalids who receive monthly allowances according to regulations.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong