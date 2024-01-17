National

State leader pays homage to President Ho Chi Minh in Nghe An

President Vo Van Thuong and a working delegation paid homage to President Ho Chi Minh at Chung Son temple, and at the Kim Lien special national heritage site in Nam Dan district, the central province of Nghe An on January 16.

ho-chi-minh-9907.jpg
President Vo Van Thuong pays floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

They respectfully offered incense and flowers in memory of President Ho Chi Minh, the great leader of the Vietnamese Party and people, and a national liberation hero.

The Chung Son temple, situated atop Chung mountain in Kim Lien commune, holds deep historical ties with the childhood of the late President. It was inaugurated in 2020 to commemorate his 130th birth anniversary.

Located in Kim Lien and Nam Giang communes, the Kim Lien special national heritage site preserves artifacts and relics closely connected to the family, childhood, and two visits the President made to his hometown.

The same day, the delegation extended their tributes by offering flowers and incense at the memorial site of Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong, an eminent disciple of President Ho Chi Minh, in Hung Thong commune, Hung Nguyen district.

Vietnamplus

Tags

President Vo Van Thuong Central province of Nghe An Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn