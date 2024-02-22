Spring classic concert presented in HCMC

Vietnamese-French violinist Stephane Tran Ngoc and Danish artist Anne Ngoc Søe will perform a spring concert at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) in HCMC on February 22.

The music performance is co-organized by the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) in and the HCMC Vietnam - France Friendship Association.

The artists will present to music lovers masterpieces by French Baroque violinist and composer Jean-Marie Leclair, Italian composers Luciano Berio OMRI and Niccolò Paganini, Russian composers Sergei Sergeyevich Prokofiev and Alfred Garrievich Schnittke, Belgian violinist, composer and conductor Eugène-Auguste Ysaÿe.

Stephane Tran Ngoc was born in Paris. He graduated in violin and chamber music at the Paris National Superior Conservatory of Music when he was 15 years old. He later went to the United States being awarded a Fulbright Fellowship to study at Brooklyn College's Conservatory of Music where he graduated with a Master's Degree before pursuing a Professional Studies diploma and a Doctorate of Musical Art at The Juilliard School.

The violinist has shared his artistry and his passion in over thirty countries, as a soloist as well as a chamber musician, playing with orchestra, in sonatas, or a quartet in the world's leading halls. Following awards in the Lipizer Competition, the Paganini Competition, the Aspen Music Festival, the Artists International Auditions, and the Long-Thibaud International Competition where he was awarded the Grand Prix and Special Audience Prize.

He has performed as a soloist with some of Europe's finest orchestras including the Radio-France Philharmonic, the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic, the Paris Ensemble Orchestra, the National Orchestra of Ile-de- France, and in Japan with the Shinsei Symphony Orchestra.

Tran Ngoc was one of the youngest violin teachers at the highest level in France at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique de Lyon for several years. He has been invited to participate in many music festivals and masterclass courses and has been a jury member in major international competitions.

Anne Ngoc Søe is recognized as one of Denmark’s most accomplished and dedicated musicians in contemporary music.

Anne Ngoc Søe is a member of the Copenhagen Phil and has been teaching at the Royal Danish Academy of Music since 2008. She serves as the concertmaster of the Athelas Sinfonietta and has recorded numerous albums with the ensemble.

By Bao Lam – Translated by Kim Khanh