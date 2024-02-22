Culture/art

Spring classic concert presented in HCMC

SGGP

Vietnamese-French violinist Stephane Tran Ngoc and Danish artist Anne Ngoc Søe will perform a spring concert at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) in HCMC on February 22.

426621584-807170628118614-441957938669946218-n-3455.jpg

The music performance is co-organized by the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) in and the HCMC Vietnam - France Friendship Association.

The artists will present to music lovers masterpieces by French Baroque violinist and composer Jean-Marie Leclair, Italian composers Luciano Berio OMRI and Niccolò Paganini, Russian composers Sergei Sergeyevich Prokofiev and Alfred Garrievich Schnittke, Belgian violinist, composer and conductor Eugène-Auguste Ysaÿe.

428601232-122116411838205181-702148220644805585-n-8641.jpg

Stephane Tran Ngoc was born in Paris. He graduated in violin and chamber music at the Paris National Superior Conservatory of Music when he was 15 years old. He later went to the United States being awarded a Fulbright Fellowship to study at Brooklyn College's Conservatory of Music where he graduated with a Master's Degree before pursuing a Professional Studies diploma and a Doctorate of Musical Art at The Juilliard School.

The violinist has shared his artistry and his passion in over thirty countries, as a soloist as well as a chamber musician, playing with orchestra, in sonatas, or a quartet in the world's leading halls. Following awards in the Lipizer Competition, the Paganini Competition, the Aspen Music Festival, the Artists International Auditions, and the Long-Thibaud International Competition where he was awarded the Grand Prix and Special Audience Prize.

He has performed as a soloist with some of Europe's finest orchestras including the Radio-France Philharmonic, the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic, the Paris Ensemble Orchestra, the National Orchestra of Ile-de- France, and in Japan with the Shinsei Symphony Orchestra.

Tran Ngoc was one of the youngest violin teachers at the highest level in France at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique de Lyon for several years. He has been invited to participate in many music festivals and masterclass courses and has been a jury member in major international competitions.

428601286-122116441886205181-8342023532710997221-n-614.jpg

Anne Ngoc Søe is recognized as one of Denmark’s most accomplished and dedicated musicians in contemporary music.

Anne Ngoc Søe is a member of the Copenhagen Phil and has been teaching at the Royal Danish Academy of Music since 2008. She serves as the concertmaster of the Athelas Sinfonietta and has recorded numerous albums with the ensemble.

By Bao Lam – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vietnamese-French violinist Stephane Tran Ngoc Danish artist Anne Ngoc Søe Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) HCMC Vietnam - France Friendship Association spring concert

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn