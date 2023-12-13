National

Spouses of Vietnamese, Chinese Party leaders visit Vietnamese Women's Museum

Spouse of General Secretary of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and  spouse of General Secretary of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping visited the Vietnamese Women's Museum.

Ngo Thi Man, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and Prof. Peng Liyuan, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping visited the Vietnamese Women's Museum in Hanoi on December 12.

phu-nhan-4-4725jpg-9866.jpg
The spouse of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (second, left) and the spouse of Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping (first, left) visit an exhibition space (Photo: VNA)

The two ladies toured the exhibition rooms and learned about documents and artifacts on display which honored the beauty of Vietnamese women and reflected on the development and changes in the role, status and life of women in society over time.

They later held an exchange with role models in education and young girls.

Peng Liyuan, who is also World Health Organisation’s Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS and UNESCO Special Envoy for the Advancement of Girls' and Women's Education, showed her admiration to the examples of Vietnamese women and spoke highly of the role of education in changing the fate of many disadvantaged women and girls.

The two ladies also took the occasion to enjoy tea, a show of traditional Vietnamese long dresses and performances of Vietnamese musical instruments

VNA

Tags

World Health Organisation’s Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS UNESCO Special Envoy for the Advancement of Girls' and Women's Education spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong spouse of Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn