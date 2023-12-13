Spouses of Vietnamese, Chinese Party leaders visit Vietnamese Women's Museum

Spouse of General Secretary of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and spouse of General Secretary of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping visited the Vietnamese Women's Museum.

Ngo Thi Man, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and Prof. Peng Liyuan, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping visited the Vietnamese Women's Museum in Hanoi on December 12.

The spouse of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (second, left) and the spouse of Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping (first, left) visit an exhibition space (Photo: VNA)

The two ladies toured the exhibition rooms and learned about documents and artifacts on display which honored the beauty of Vietnamese women and reflected on the development and changes in the role, status and life of women in society over time.

They later held an exchange with role models in education and young girls.

Peng Liyuan, who is also World Health Organisation’s Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS and UNESCO Special Envoy for the Advancement of Girls' and Women's Education, showed her admiration to the examples of Vietnamese women and spoke highly of the role of education in changing the fate of many disadvantaged women and girls.

The two ladies also took the occasion to enjoy tea, a show of traditional Vietnamese long dresses and performances of Vietnamese musical instruments

VNA