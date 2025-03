The Glory to Vietnam’s People's Public Security program took place at Dinh Tien Hoang pedestrian street along Hoan Kiem Lake in the capital city of Hanoi on March 9 afternoon.

The program is part of the events celebrating the 77th anniversary of the People's Public Security forces studying and implementing the Six Teachings of President Ho Chi Minh (March 11, 1948- 2025).

Thousands of residents and tourists gathered there to witness unique impressive performances by the police motorcade escort teams and crime suppression tactics by the People's Public Security forces.

Some images captured by reporters during spectacular performances on Dinh Tien Hoang Street:

Numerous residents and tourists gather on Dinh Tien Hoang Street to watch performances by the People's Public Security forces.

Martial arts demonstrations are showed by mobile police officers, enthusiastically received by the public.

Mobile police officers pull a 15-ton armored vehicle along a road, showcasing their significant strength and endurance.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong