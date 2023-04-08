Special teams established to remove karaoke services’ problems

A discussion on removing difficulties and obstacles for karaoke parlors in HCMC to operate healthily and safely was held by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper on April 7.

The event was chaired by Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Colonel Huynh Quang Tam, Head of the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division (PC07) under the HCMC Department of Public Security.

Addressing the event, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van said that karaoke is a popular form of entertainment that people are very fond of this service. However, many facilities face a lot of difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic and must suspend business activities. They have continuously halted their operation in the post-Covid period because of tough regulations and rules on fire prevention and fighting.

General Director of ICOOL karaoke chain Tran Thai Son agreed with safety regulations on fire safety and firefighting. However, he hoped that functional departments need to create conditions for karaoke parlors to have more time to improve and repair to meet new fire safety requirements. In addition, the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division continues to assign forces to help and solve businesses’ problems.

Mr. Huynh Van Cuong, the owner of the Karaoke Star system said that Vietnam’s fire safety rules are too tough compared to other countries’ regulations. He hoped the functional force allows the facilities to operate after they were checked to ensure fire safety and prevention. The regulation should not be too tight when businesses are currently at the brink of bankruptcy.

Businesses suspend production, leading a large number of workers to lose their jobs. Moreover, karaoke service has contributed to the local budget and met the demand for healthy entertainment of the people. Karaoke parlors are facing obstacles for failing to meet new fire prevention and fighting regulations. The functional units should give instructions and more time to help establishments to remedy their issues, said Mr. Nguyen Chi Thanh, deputy head of the Department of Culture and Information of Go Vap District.

Mr. Lu Quoc Dung, deputy head of the Department of Culture and Information of District 10 informed that the district’s functional forces have frequently made inspections of karaoke lounges. However, enterprises are facing many challenges, so the local authorities are keen on reminding the facilities to comply with fire prevention and fighting regulations, raising awareness of safety and mobilizing enterprises to renovate their facilities to meet fire safety requirements.

Colonel Huynh Quang Tam, Head of the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division (PC07) affirmed that karaoke service meets the demand for the entertainment of the people, especially in the biggest cities such as HCMC. However, this particular form of entertainment contains many flammable substances, thermally conductive materials and devices. In fact, there were many fires causing serious loss of life. Therefore, karaoke service is a conditional business in Vietnam with very high requirements for fire prevention and fighting.

HCMC has strived to remove problems and obstacles of karaoke parlors over the past time. The PC07 organized a number of discussions with the participation of businesses. The director of the HCMC Department of Public Security delegated districts to establish teams to visit and give detailed instructions for karaoke facilities. The PC07 also plans to set up a special team to instruct the establishments to implement the technical design for fire prevention and fighting.

The municipal Public Security Department proposed the Ministry of Public Security apply a re-appraisal of establishments. Regulations are applied at businesses’ operating time. Facilities with small changes that were approved have not been checked.

The city’s police will submit problems to the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee to propose to the Government, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Construction and the functional departments and agencies.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van hoped that karaoke businesses shared their difficulties with management units who will launch solutions for removing obstacles to help enterprises resume their operation as soon as possible.