HCMC suspends karaoke parlors, bars, dance clubs for fire safety violations

Recreational facilities of dance clubs, bars and karaoke parlors in HCMC have been asked to stop operation for failing to meet fire prevention and fighting regulations..

The announcement was made by Colonel Huynh Quang Tam, Head of the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division (PC07) under the HCMC Department of Public Security at a conference on the socio-economic situation and pandemic prevention and control held by the municipal People’s Committee on March 16.

From December 16, 2022, to the present, the functional force (PC07) launched hundreds of inspections into dance clubs, bars and karaoke parlors, issued 88 fines worth VND558 million; asked 24 facilities to temporarily halt operation and 158 services to close.

In the coming time, the inspection delegations will continue to make lists of bars, discos, and karaoke lounges for close supervision and monitoring of their implementation of instructions; strictly ask enterprises to stop operation if they violate regulations on fire safety and firefighting.

Regarding the lack of public toilet facilities in the city, Head of the Division of solid waste management under the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Nguyen Hien said that public restrooms are mainly found in districts 1, 3, 5.

In the coming time, besides investment in upgrading and building public toilets, the department will mobilize post offices, petrol stations, cultural and training centers, supermarkets, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, bus stations, food and drink services and shops to create conditions for visitors to use their restrooms.