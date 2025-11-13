Culture/art

Special publication on Vietnam and Cuba friendship launched

The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House, in collaboration with the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam, yesterday launched the book “65 years of Cultivating Loyal and Exemplary Friendship Between Vietnam and Cuba”.

The launch ceremony took place in the capital city of Hanoi. The publication was released to commemorate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1960–2025) and the 2025 Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Year.

The book, exceeding 200 large-format pages, presents numerous valuable images and documents, arranged across three sections.

These sections are President Ho Chi Minh – President Fidel Castro: The pioneers who laid the historical foundation of Vietnam-Cuba relations; 65 Years of Vietnam-Cuba Friendship: Highlighting the special, exemplary solidarity between the two countries; Traces of Historic Visits: Documenting the historic visits of leaders from both countries.

Book, titled “65 years of Cultivating Loyal and Exemplary Friendship Between Vietnam and Cuba”, has been launched.

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vu Trong Lam, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Truth National Political Publishing House, the book helped promote the values of solidarity and educated the young generation to cherish and preserve this special friendship.

The book is presented to a representative of the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam.

H.E. Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam, highly praised the book’s significance, which would be considered as an outstanding contribution to preserving historical memory and the exemplary solidarity between the two nations.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong

