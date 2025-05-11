Special art program marking Uncle Ho’s 135th birthday to be held in Hanoi

A special art program titled “A Gift of May Presented to Uncle Ho” will take place on the evening of May 14 at the Hanoi Opera House, marking the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890–2025).

The event is directed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, with the participation of Van Hoa (Culture) Newspaper, the Vietnam National Music Song and Dance Theater, and other units. The art program will be broadcast live on the VTV1 channel.

The program aims to express profound gratitude and deep respect for President Ho Chi Minh’s immense contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, contributing to promoting President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle to the public, especially the young generation.

People’s Artists Thu Hien, Quang Vinh, Truong Giang, Meritorious Artist To Nha, and singers, namely Anh Tu, Thao Nguyen, Hoang Hai, and the Oplus, will join the event.

The program consists of three chapters: "President Ho Chi Minh's Journey to Seek Ways to Liberate the Country," "The Flag for Peace," and "President Ho Chi Minh—the Forever Shining Name."

The program aims to promote and educate patriotic tradition and revolutionary ideals while spreading the spirit of studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle. It will also contribute to fostering a vibrant atmosphere of emulation, encouraging the entire Party, people, and armed forces to strive for a stronger and more prosperous nation, especially in the context of Vietnam entering a new era of national advancement.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh