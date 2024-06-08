Culture/art

Nearly 30 art troupes join Hue International Arts Festival Week 2024

SGGP

The People’s Committee of Thua Thien Hue Province last night hosted an art program to open the Hue International Arts Festival Week 2024.

The Hue International Arts Festival Week 2024, themed “Cultural Heritage with Integration and Development”, takes place from June 7 to June 12, gathering nearly 30 domestic and international art troupes from France, Belgium, Spain, Canada, Japan, China, the Republic of Korea and Vietnam.

In addition to art performance programs that showcase the unique cultural identities in the world along with the ancient space of the Hue Imperial City, the organizers will kick off street festivals and public stages in Hue City serving residents and tourists with performances from international art troupes.

Some images captured at the opening ceremony of the Hue International Arts Festival Week 2024:

1.jpg
2.jpg
3.jpg
4.jpg
5.jpg
6.jpg
7.jpg
8.jpg
9.jpg
10.jpg
11.jpg
12.jpg
13.jpg
By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Hue International Arts Festival Week 2024 Thua Thien Hue Province art troupes

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn