Nearly 30 art troupes join Hue International Arts Festival Week 2024

The People’s Committee of Thua Thien Hue Province last night hosted an art program to open the Hue International Arts Festival Week 2024.

The Hue International Arts Festival Week 2024, themed “Cultural Heritage with Integration and Development”, takes place from June 7 to June 12, gathering nearly 30 domestic and international art troupes from France, Belgium, Spain, Canada, Japan, China, the Republic of Korea and Vietnam.

In addition to art performance programs that showcase the unique cultural identities in the world along with the ancient space of the Hue Imperial City, the organizers will kick off street festivals and public stages in Hue City serving residents and tourists with performances from international art troupes.

Some images captured at the opening ceremony of the Hue International Arts Festival Week 2024:

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong