Special art performance marks 70th anniversary of Hanoi Liberation Day

An art and political program marking the 70th anniversary of Hanoi's Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2024) at Thang Long Imperial Citadel in the capital city will be organized at 8 p.m. on the evening of October 10.

The program entitled “Hanoi – the Epic of the City” is one of the series of activities celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Capital's Liberation Day. The performance will feature a combination of music, lighting, and 3D mapping technology to revive the heroic years and historical moments of Hanoi from its liberation.

The program consists of three chapters, including “The Battlefield in the City”, “The capital is still in the Heart”, and “Songs of Hanoi” with the participation of historical witnesses, such as Meritorious Artist Phung De, veteran war photographer Pham Thi Vien, a member of the self-defense force of Mai Dong Mechanical Factory.

The special art program will be performed by People’s Artist Tan Minh, Meritorious artist Dang Duong, singers Hong Nhung, Tung Duong, Trong Tan, Vu Thang Loi, Pham Thu Ha, Bao Tram, Ta Quang Thang, To Loan, Dong Hung, Le Anh Dung, the Oplus, Tuong Linh, and violinists Minh Hien and Hai Ngoc.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh