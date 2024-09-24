Culture/art

Concert celebrates 70 years of Hanoi’s liberation

SGGP

The Vietnam National Academy of Music will present a special concert celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Liberation Day of Hanoi (October 10) in the capital city on October 4.

458094429-560888159708887-8959242429356732670-n-3729.jpg.webp

Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Academy of Music, People’s Artist Quoc Hung said that the music show not only recalls the historic events and images of the liberation armed forces entering Hanoi 70 years ago but also shows the continuity of tradition in the construction and development of the country in present and future.

The concert will see the participation of artists and teachers of the Vietnam National Academy of Music, including People’s Artists Quang Tho and Quoc Hung, Meritorious Artists Lan Anh, Tan Nhan and Phuong Nga, singers namely Anh Tho, Quang Ha, Tuan Anh, Phuc Tiep, Le Anh Dung, Dao To Loan, Bich Hong, together with the academy’s students who won domestic and international music awards.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

concert 70th anniversary of the Liberation Day of Hanoi Vietnam National Academy of Music

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn