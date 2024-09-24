Concert celebrates 70 years of Hanoi’s liberation

The Vietnam National Academy of Music will present a special concert celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Liberation Day of Hanoi (October 10) in the capital city on October 4.

Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Academy of Music, People’s Artist Quoc Hung said that the music show not only recalls the historic events and images of the liberation armed forces entering Hanoi 70 years ago but also shows the continuity of tradition in the construction and development of the country in present and future.

The concert will see the participation of artists and teachers of the Vietnam National Academy of Music, including People’s Artists Quang Tho and Quoc Hung, Meritorious Artists Lan Anh, Tan Nhan and Phuong Nga, singers namely Anh Tho, Quang Ha, Tuan Anh, Phuc Tiep, Le Anh Dung, Dao To Loan, Bich Hong, together with the academy’s students who won domestic and international music awards.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh