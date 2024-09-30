Documentary Film Week celebrates 70th anniversary of Hanoi’s Liberation Day

A documentary film week marking the 70th anniversary of Hanoi’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2024) will be held on the national digital television platform VTVGo on October 1-10.

The film week will kick off with online screenings and three days of in-person screenings from October 4 to 6 at Studio S7. During the live screenings, audiences will have an opportunity to enjoy compositions about Hanoi and participate in exchanges with filmmakers, production crews and individuals who appeared in the documentary films.

Movies selected for the documentary film week include “Ha Noi trong mat ai” (Hanoi through whose eyes, 1982), “Khi suong tan” (When dew disappears), “Dem Ha Noi” (Hanoi’s night, 1979), “Pho co Ha Noi” (Hanoi’s old quarter), “Linh hon Ha Noi” (The soul of Hanoi), Dr.Tran Duy Hung - a Hanoi’s dignity.

By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh