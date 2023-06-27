Southernmost province to develop ecotourism project in U Minh Ha National Park

The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau on June 26 approved a project of ecotourism, recreation, and leisure in U Minh Ha National Park from now until 2030.

The project aims to develop recreation, leisure, and ecotourism in the national park associated with the preservation and development of the local Cajuput forest ecosystem and biodiversity of the land as well as the protection of natural landscapes and environment, ensuring the harmony between tourism exploitation and natural resource valuation.

U Minh Ha National Park will implement the project at the two functional areas covering an area of 1,318 hectares in Vo Doi Village, in Tran Van Thoi District’s Tran Hoi Commune, connecting with tourist attractions in the provinces, such as Hon Da Bac Tourist Area, Trem River Ecotourism Area, households participating in the community tourism model, and others in the neighboring provinces in the region.