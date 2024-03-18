Southern region to consume huge electricity during dry season: EVN

Owing to the increasing temperature in the dry season, there has been growing energy consumption and electricity demands.

The Southern region will consume electricity during the dry season to its highest level in history

According to data from the Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC), city inhabitants have consumed nearly 82 million kWh a day in the first 2 weeks of March 2024, an increase exceeding the average output at the same time in March, 2023 with 74.5 million kWh a day.

EVNHCMC forecasts that the average daily electricity output of Ho Chi Minh City in March will reach 84.84 million kWh a day, an increase of 8.31 percent compared to the average daily electricity output of March 2023 of 78.33 million kWh a day.

Previously, city dwellers consumed an average of 75.34 million kWh per day in the first 2 months of this year, an increase of 11.39 percent or equivalent to 7.7 million kWh daily over the same period last year.

According to EVNHCMC, the domestic load of electricity for households in Ho Chi Minh City increased by 11.9 percent accounting for 49.55 percent of the total load while electrical loads in non-domestic households and facilities accounting for 50.45 percent of total loads increased by 7.32 percent. In particular, the load with the largest proportion is industry and construction accounts for 29.49 percent of the total load. This shows a recovery in industrial production and construction with a growth in electricity use of 6.2 percent.

Meanwhile, according to the electricity corporation’s reported and forecast of electricity supply in 21 southern provinces and cities by the Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC), cumulatively in the first 2 months of the year by 2024, the corporation's electricity consumption output will reach 13 billion 575.74 million kWh, an increase of 13.7 percent over the same period in 2023. The number of customers with electricity consumption of over 1 million kWh per month surged more than 15.6 percent while the proportion of those consumed below 1 million kWh monthly was more than 12.3 percent.

Notably, provinces and cities with a high proportion of industry and construction have shown signs of recovery, such as Tay Ninh Province with an increase in electricity use of 29.6 percent, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province with a surge of 14.9 percent, the Mekong Delta Province of Long An with 14.2 percent and Dong Nai Province by 11.4 percent.

Facing huge electricity consumption at the beginning of the dry season, a representative of EVNHCMC said that it is forecast that the average daily electricity output of the months from April to June will continue to increase, reaching 84.3 - 87.6 million kWh a day.

The peak demand normally occurs on days with high temperatures or during the dry season in April and May this year. Worse, electricity consumption will exceed 95 million kWh a day in some days - the unprecedentedly highest level in Ho Chi Minh City.

EVNHCMC also forecasts that during the peak period of hot weather in the second quarter, customers' power consumption will increase sharply.

Therefore, to save electricity in public lighting and outdoor decoration, EVNHCMC has worked with organizations and individuals, requiring units to ensure at least 30 percent of total electricity consumption during the 2023 - 2025 period for the above lighting activities.

Particularly, the city's electricity industry recommends each household citywide save and use energy-efficient appliances.

Related News PM requests to supply coal and gas supply for electricity production

By Duc Trung – Translated By Anh Quan