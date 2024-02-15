Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh yesterday signed and issued the Directive No. 05/CT-TTg on ensuring electricity supply, coal and gas supply for electricity production in the coming time.

PM requests to supply coal and gas supply for electricity production

The Directive clearly states that the implementation of electricity supply in recent times has sometimes been inadequate and difficult due to many objective and subjective reasons. In particular, there was a local power shortage in the Northern region at the end of the dry season in 2023.

The Minister of Industry and Trade focuses on leading and directing the implementation of a number of specific tasks, especially the plan to implement the National Electricity Development Plan for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.

To firmly ensure energy security, security of electricity supply for production, business and consumption of residents in the coming time, the Prime Minister requested the State Steering Committee for important national and key energy projects focus on inspecting and urging the implementation of investment tasks, construction of important programs, works and projects national and key energy sectors in accordance with resolutions of the National Assembly, the Government and decisions and directive documents of the Prime Minister.

Simultaneously, the state steering committee ought to urge investors of works, projects, consulting organizations, and contractors to carry out tasks identified in approved plans and investment projects or approval decisions to ensure construction progress and project quality.

In particular, the PM ordered to focus on implementing tasks to ensure supply for the Northern power system in the coming years such as deploying and speeding up progress to complete the 500kV line 3 of Quang Trach - Pho Noi as soon as possible to complete in June. Moreover, PM Chinh asked to urgently review power sources in the Northern region, and report to the Prime Minister on solutions to speed up the progress of power source projects under construction, and solutions to immediately deploy new power sources, specifically for each project in the Northern region.

The Prime Minister also requested to operate the electricity system to ensure electricity supply, develop an electricity supply plan and operate the national electricity system with the goal of ensuring electricity supply to ensure supply backup and control possible bad scenarios occurrence.

The Prime Minister requested to seriously and strictly implement state management of power sources produced, traded, and sold outside the state sector while reviewing commitments and developing electricity supply plans and electricity prices by the law.

The PM also prohibits all negative phenomena and corruption in the process of producing, trading, and purchasing electricity in the non-state sector but proactively reviewing and balancing the supply and demand of domestically produced coal with priority of sufficient supply of coal for electricity production according to signed contracts.

Last but not least, he urged to develop a plan for coal production, transit warehouses, coal reserves, transportation, response and control of possible extreme scenarios to ensure sufficient and stable supply for coal-fired power plants, contributing to ensuring national energy security. Under the directive, no shortage of coal for power plants should occur.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan