South Sudan wants to promote multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam: President

Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and South Sudan Nguyen Huy Dung on March 20 presented the Vietnamese President's credentials to President of South Sudan Salvar Kiir Mayardit.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and South Sudan Nguyen Huy Dung (center) on March 20 presents the Vietnamese President's credentials to President of South Sudan Salvar Kiir Mayardit. (Photo: VNA)

At a reception for the diplomat after the presentation ceremony, President Kiir Mayardit expressed his joy to receive the credentials from the first Vietnamese ambassador to the youngest nation in Africa.

He hoped the ambassador will complete his duties excellently during his term of office in South Sudan, making contributions to strengthening and developing the cooperative relations between the two countries.

President Kiir Mayardit expressed his admiration for Vietnam's socio-economic achievements, affirming his wish to promote the bilateral multifaceted cooperation.

For his part, Dung affirmed his determination to promote the friendship and cooperative relations between the two countries in the coming time both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On March 19, the ambassador presented a copy of the credentials to South Sudan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation James Pitia Morgan.

South Sudan was founded in 2011 after a referendum on separating the southern region of Sudan into an independent country. Currently, South Sudan has a population of about 12 million people, with more than 200 different tribes. It has abundant natural oil, gas and wood resources.

Vietnam and South Sudan established official diplomatic relations on February 21, 2019. Since 2014, Vietnam has sent over 800 military and police officers and soldiers to join in the United Nations peacekeeping missions in South Sudan.

