Some Covid-19 prevention and control documents removed

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed Decision No. 1269/QD-TTg on removing some documents on Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control.

The decisions were issued by the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and the Prime Minister.

One of the abolished documents is the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 447/QD-TTg dated April 1, 2020 announcing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other documents include 20 decisions, 13 official dispatches and four official telegrams issued by the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, and eight directives and three decisions of the Prime Minister.

The first Covid-19 cases in the world were recorded in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China. In Vietnam, the first case was confirmed on January 23, 2020.

With the participation of the entire political system, the Party, army, and people implemented drastic, synchronous, and timely measures to prevent and control the pandemic that is an unprecedented, complex, and unpredictable global pandemic.

Vietnam had gradually prevented and effectively controlled it. The country’s achievements in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic have made an important contribution and created favorable conditions for socio-economic recovery and prosperity in most fields.

On October 20, 2023, Vietnam officially moved Covid-19 from group A to group B infectious disease.

Earlier, on January 29, 2020, the Ministry of Health classified Covid-19 as a Group A infectious disease which comprises particularly dangerous infectious diseases that can spread very fast and on a large scale and have a high mortality rate or unclear causes. Meanwhile, Group B covers the infectious diseases that can spread fast and cause deaths.