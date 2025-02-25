Some 29 transport projects prioritized for investment before 2030

Under the master plan on the road network for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision toward 2050 approved by the Prime Minister, three important national projects, and 29 road projects will be prioritized for investment before 2030.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

According to the Ministry of Transport, the list of important national projects and 29 prioritized road projects for investment before 2030 includes the Eastern North-South Expressway project from Lang Son to Ca Mau; expressways connecting localities in the Northern region, the Central region with the Central Highlands, and the Southeastern region with the Mekong Delta; urban ring roads and routes connecting with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City; and major national highways.

Based on the list of important national projects and prioritized investment projects in the planning, the Government and relevant ministries will carry out a study of investment and consider resource allocation for the implementation.

The Ministry of Transport said that important national projects are defined based on the criteria of the Public Investment Law, including those using public investment funds of VND10,000 billion (US$392 million) or more; using 500 hectares and above of wet rice cultivation land; resettling over 20,000 people in mountainous areas and more than 50,000 people in other regions; and requiring the application of special mechanisms and policies that need to be decided by the National Assembly.

The prioritized projects are identified based on the following principles, consisting of the 10-year socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030, which was approved at the 13th Party Congress, identifying key infrastructure projects; the ability to allocate resources; the ability to mobilize capital; and investment priorities for major transport corridors and inter-regional connectivity with a low investment ratio compared to the population, such as in the Central Highlands, Northwest, and the Mekong Delta.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh