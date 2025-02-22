Some 25 contemporary artworks donated to Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

The Vietnam Fine Arts Museum received 25 contemporary artworks donated by the Vietnam Fine Arts Association in Hanoi on February 21.

At the receiving ceremony

These are valuable oil paintings, lacquer paintings, powder-based works, woodcuts, monoprints, stainless steel sculptures, and acrylic paintings, including outstanding artworks such as Nho Nha (Nostalgia) by Hoang Hong Cam, Chieu Vang (Golden Afternoon) by Trinh Tuan, Ngua (Horse) by Ha Thanh Binh, Pha Tam Giang (Tam Giang lagoon) by Truong Be, and more.

Many of these paintings are items in the collection of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association. They have been kept after exhibitions and composition camps and have not yet had the opportunity to be displayed to the public.

Director of the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, Nguyen Anh Minh, said that the donation is expected to create a driving force for artists and collectors to continue contributing and enriching the national art treasure. The museum also commits to preserving and displaying these artworks to the public, aiming at providing an opportunity for art lovers to gain knowledge about the value of Vietnamese fine arts.

The artwork titled "Nho Nha" (Nostalgia) by Hoang Hong Cam

The artwork entitled "Tam Dao in the morning" by Dang Tien

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh