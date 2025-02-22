Culture/art

Some 25 contemporary artworks donated to Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

SGGP

The Vietnam Fine Arts Museum received 25 contemporary artworks donated by the Vietnam Fine Arts Association in Hanoi on February 21.

3-vslo-3391-5987.jpg
At the receiving ceremony

These are valuable oil paintings, lacquer paintings, powder-based works, woodcuts, monoprints, stainless steel sculptures, and acrylic paintings, including outstanding artworks such as Nho Nha (Nostalgia) by Hoang Hong Cam, Chieu Vang (Golden Afternoon) by Trinh Tuan, Ngua (Horse) by Ha Thanh Binh, Pha Tam Giang (Tam Giang lagoon) by Truong Be, and more.

Many of these paintings are items in the collection of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association. They have been kept after exhibitions and composition camps and have not yet had the opportunity to be displayed to the public.

Director of the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, Nguyen Anh Minh, said that the donation is expected to create a driving force for artists and collectors to continue contributing and enriching the national art treasure. The museum also commits to preserving and displaying these artworks to the public, aiming at providing an opportunity for art lovers to gain knowledge about the value of Vietnamese fine arts.

nho-nha-2910-3278.jpg
The artwork titled "Nho Nha" (Nostalgia) by Hoang Hong Cam
24-dzvl-9669-2732.jpg (1)
The artwork entitled "Tam Dao in the morning" by Dang Tien
By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

contemporary artworks Vietnam Fine Arts Museum donation

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn