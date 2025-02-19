Social security for ethnic minorities in Central Highlands: Dreams and traps

Struggling with poverty and unstable employment, many people long for well-paying jobs to ease their hardships. However, due to a lack of awareness, they fall prey to false promises and become victims of the “easy job with high pay” scam.

A police officer from Cu Jut District, Dak Nong Province, visits and offers support to Vuong Van Cuong's family after 12 members of his family safely returned from Thailand.

The trap of "easy jobs with high pay"

Preying on people's desperation for work, traffickers lure victims with promises of a prosperous life abroad. Hoping to escape poverty, many families sell everything they own and follow these deceptive offers, only to find themselves trapped in forced labor in a foreign land. Most victims come from ethnic minority communities.

A recent case involving 11 members of Vuong Van Cuong’s family, 29, living in Dak Drong Commune, Cu Jut District, Dak Nong Province, serves as yet another stark warning. In late 2023, trusting the wrong people, Cuong’s family sold their home and land to illegally cross into Thailand in search of a better life. But instead of finding “easy jobs with high pay,” they were locked in a dark, damp room with no work. Their savings vanished within months, forcing them to escape back to Vietnam.

“I’ve learned the hard way—there’s no such thing as an easy job with high pay. Life abroad was unbearable; only home offers true security. When we returned, we had nothing—no house, no money. Thanks to support from local authorities, we received food, essentials, and shelter. Now, we’re rebuilding our lives,” Cuong shared.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Trung Huu, Chief of Cu Jut District Police (Dak Nong Province), stated, “Criminals exploit people’s lack of awareness to carry out their scams. We are working with local authorities to provide job opportunities for victims so they can rebuild their lives. At the same time, we are strengthening awareness campaigns to help the community recognize these traps and avoid being deceived.”

Kloong, a poor village in Ia O Commune, Ia Grai District, Gia Lai Province, was shaken in June 2022 when seven villagers were tricked into going to Cambodia for so-called "easy jobs with high pay." Instead, they were subjected to harsh working conditions and exploitation. Authorities launched an investigation, and by July 2022, all seven victims were rescued and brought home, ending their miserable period in Cambodia.

Mr. Ksor Tuy, Secretary of the Ia O Commune Party Committee, shared that since their return, local authorities have mobilized resources to help them rebuild their lives, improve their awareness, and secure stable jobs as rubber plantation workers. With this support, they have become more financially stable and committed to earning an honest living.

“Before falling for the scam, these seven villagers were from poor households with limited awareness, making them vulnerable targets. Now, as they rebuild their lives, they have not only improved their own situation but also actively share their experiences to raise awareness in the community. Their stories serve as a warning to others, helping prevent more people from falling into the same trap,” Mr. Ksor Tuy said.

Enhancing vocational training, job placement

Mr. Nguyen Quang Thuan, Deputy Director of the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs of Dak Lak Province, noted that most victims of "easy job with high pay" scams come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, lack stable employment, and have limited awareness, making them vulnerable to exploitation. To address this, the province has strengthened vocational training and job placement efforts.

Ethnic minority communities in Dak Ha Commune, Tu Mo Rong District (Kon Tum), are working together to cultivate codonopsis javanica as a means to escape poverty.

Since 2021, Dak Lak has trained over 12,000 rural workers, including more than 10,000 from ethnic minority communities. More than 80 percent of these trainees have secured jobs or enhanced their skills for higher wages. For 2024-2025, the province aims to support vocational training for approximately 15,400 rural workers.

The Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs of Lam Dong Province has rescued 12 victims of overseas labor scams since 2021, including 11 trafficked to Cambodia and one to China. Upon their return, they received initial aid, medical care, psychological counseling, and job placement assistance to help them reintegrate and rebuild their lives.

Mr. Nguyen Tien Dung, Deputy Director of the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs of Lam Dong Province, reported that in 2023, the province provided vocational education for 35,000 people, including over 9,300 from ethnic minority communities. Additionally, 25,600 workers were placed in jobs, and 350 were sent abroad for temporary employment, with nearly 10 percent coming from ethnic minority backgrounds. In 2024, the province has already trained more than 9,900 ethnic minority workers and secured employment for 28,500 workers. These efforts have created more job opportunities, particularly in ethnic minority areas, helping workers achieve financial stability and improve their quality of life.

By Mai Cuong, Huu Phuc, Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan