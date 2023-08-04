Smart ticket system to be implemented for public transport in HCMC

The HCMC Department of Transport will direct the Public Transport Management Center to implement a smart ticket system for public transport.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has asked the city’s Transport Department, Information and Communications Department, professional management agencies of the State, Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR), Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority (TCIP), and relevant investors to review and apply a framework for automatic ticket collection systems in public passenger transport.

He required the Transport Department to create one specific standard framework for the automatic ticket collection system in passenger public transport according to current circumstances.

The department will then collect professional opinions from relevant State units when adjusting this framework or report to the municipal People’s Committee when direction is needed.

The MAUR is asked to review the status of the bidding package to build an automatic ticket collection system for the planned metro line No.2 project between Ben Thanh and Tham Luonng, while also considering the possibility of integrating with other public transport types such as public bus lines and metro line No.1.

The smart ticket system for the city’s public transport belongs to the program called “Global Future Cities”, using non-refundable ODA capital of US$5 million from the governments of the UK and North Ireland via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.