Ho Chi Minh City promoting digital transformation of its judicial work

He made the statement while attending the 10th Congress of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice for the 2025–2030 term yesterday afternoon.

Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai

In his directive speech at the congress, the Standing Vice Chairman noted that during the past term, the Department of Justice has served as a dependable advisory body for the city, effectively leading and directing the development and enhancement of management mechanisms and governance in judicial affairs. He praised the Department’s Party Committee for its remarkable achievements throughout the term.

He also requested that the Party Committee of the Department of Justice for the 2025–2030 term continue its efforts to fulfill its political responsibilities and party-building work more effectively. Immediately following the Congress, the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice should coordinate with the Party Committees of the Departments of Justice in Binh Duong and Ba Ria - Vung Tau provinces to lead and direct the reorganization and restructuring of the Department of Justice following the merger process.

At the same time, he directed a focus on advising the city with effective solutions to implement the Politburo's Resolution 66 on reforming the development and enforcement of laws to meet national development requirements in the new era. He also emphasized the need to effectively implement the coordination program between the Ministry of Justice and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

The Department must also focus on strengthening local judicial personnel, with special attention to professional training and guidance for civil servants handling judicial work in the post-merger context when judicial offices in districts are dissolved.

The Standing Vice Chairman highlighted the importance of advancing digital transformation in judicial work, specifically by guiding the development, integration, and application of judicial sector databases in coordination with databases from other sectors to manage and execute tasks efficiently. This effort supports the creation of a digital government in the city and strengthens state management effectiveness to serve citizens and businesses.

The Congress elected a new 11-member Executive Committee of the Party Committee of the city’s Department of Justice for the 2025–2030 term. Director of the Department of Justice Nguyen Thi Hong Hanh was re-elected as Secretary of the Party Committee for the new term.

