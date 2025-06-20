Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper maintains leading role, reader impact

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, on June 19, held a ceremony at its headquarters to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Vietnam’s Revolutionary Press (June 21, 1925 – June 21, 2025).

The event also included the awards ceremony for the 2023–2025 edition of the "Shining Vietnamese Values" journalism contest and the official launch of the 2025–2026 season.

Mr. Huynh Thanh Dat, Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, presents flowers to congratulate SGGP Newspaper.

Attendees included senior officials such as: Mr. Huynh Thanh Dat, Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization; Mr. Nguyen Tuong Lam, Secretary of the Central Youth Union and President of the Vietnam Youth Federation; Mr. Nguyen Huy Ngoc, Director of Department of Localities 3 under the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization; Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the HCMC Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization; Mr. Lam Dinh Thang, Director of the HCMC Department of Science and Technology; and Mr. Nguyen Tan Phong, President of the HCMC Journalists Association.

Representing SGGP Newspaper were Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge; Mr. Nguyen Thanh Loi, Permanent Deputy Editor-in-Chief; Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Deputy Editor-in-Chief; Mr. Pham Van Truong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief; and Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief.

Strong innovation to meet new requirements

Delivering a commemorative address, Mr. Nguyen Khac Van reflected on the 100-year journey of Vietnamese revolutionary journalism, calling it both a proud legacy and a call to action. He emphasized that today’s press must embrace continuous innovation, uphold ethical standards, integrate advanced technologies, and enhance international cooperation to fulfill its vital role in national development.

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper, delivers a speech.

“For SGGP, the past 50 years have seen each issue serve as a reflection of dedication, intellect, and responsibility—always aligned with the pulse of the times and the social-political life of the city named after President Ho Chi Minh,” Mr. Nguyen Khac Van said. He affirmed SGGP's mission as the trusted voice of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, committed to modernization, digital transformation, and deeper engagement with young readers.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the HCMC Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, congratulated SGGP on its two first-place wins at the 43rd HCMC Press Awards, underscoring the newspaper’s improved content quality and social relevance.

Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the HCMC Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, speaks at the ceremony.

“SGGP has consistently followed national and city-wide current affairs, producing in-depth coverage with significant public impact,” he said. He also praised the paper's digital edition, SGGP Online, for its growing readership and influence.

Mr. Tang Huu Phong presents flowers on behalf of HCMC's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission to congratulate SGGP Newspaper.

Mr. Tang Huu Phong particularly highlighted SGGP’s social programs for students in remote areas, noting their nationwide reach and powerful impact. He called for more profound reforms in the press sector, urging SGGP to streamline its structure and build a highly skilled team to uphold its leadership role in HCMC’s media landscape. He also encouraged further expansion of community-oriented initiatives beyond traditional journalism.

Delegates at the event

Additional honors for award-winning press works Nine SGGP journalists received the “For the Cause of Vietnamese Journalism” commemorative medal from the Vietnam Journalists Association for their 15–20 years of professional contributions. The paper also presented internal awards to outstanding individuals and teams, including supplemental honors for the investigative piece “Waste – The Internal Enemy”, which had earned a C-level award in the national Golden Hammer and Sickle competition. Mr. Huynh Thanh Dat, Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, presents commemorative medals to journalists. Journalists receive the “For the Cause of Vietnamese Journalism” commemorative medal from the Vietnam Journalists Association for their 15–20 years of professional contributions. Additional recognition was given to 19 other works that had won city-level journalism prizes and awards in various specialized fields.

Shining Vietnamese Values: A contest that inspires

During the ceremony, SGGP and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee also announced the results of the 2023–2025 Shining Vietnamese Values contest.

Mr. Huynh Thanh Dat, Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, presents First prize in the Shining Vietnamese Values contest to author Le Phuong Dung.

Mr. Huynh Thanh Dat congratulates the First prize winner of the Shining Vietnamese Values contest.

The competition seeks to spread positive messages, counter negativity in society, and spotlight individuals or groups whose actions embody patriotism, national resilience, and a commitment to innovation and development. With over 600 entries—including feature stories, interviews, and video reports—the contest showcased diverse voices from renowned journalists to students and youth nationwide. SGGP published 263 articles and video clips highlighting exemplary individuals and uplifting stories.

Authors win the Third prize of the Shining Vietnamese Values contest.

After careful evaluation, 32 entries were awarded: one First prize (for writing), two Second prizes, three Third prizes, and 26 Consolation prizes. The Binh Dinh Provincial Youth Union was recognized as the organization with the most submissions (70 entries).

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van and Mr. Lam Dinh Thang present the Second prize of the Shining Vietnamese Values contest to the winning author.

Total value of prizes is over VND1 billion.

- First Prize: VND50 million and a Canon EOS RP camera worth VND30 million

- Second Prize: VND30 million and Canon EOS RP camera

- Third Prize: VND25 million and Canon EOS RP camera

- Consolation Prize: VND10 million and Canon G1010 printer

- Top Submitting Unit: VND10 million

Delegates perform the launch ceremony for the 2025–2026 Shining Vietnamese Values contest.

Following the awards, SGGP and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee launched the 2025–2026 edition of Shining Vietnamese Values. Entries—including written articles and video reports—will be accepted from June 20, 2025, to May 30, 2026, via the contest’s website (https://www.sggp.org.vn/toasanggiatriviet/) or email (toasanggiatriviet@sggp.org.vn). The awards ceremony for this next cycle is scheduled for June 21, 2026.

By Thai Phuong, Thu Hoai – Translated by Thuy Doan