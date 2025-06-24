HCMC Party Chief receives outgoing Canadian Ambassador

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen received Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Steil on June 23, who came to pay a farewell visit marking the conclusion of his diplomatic term in the country.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) receives Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Steil on June 23. (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated the Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam, Shawn Steil’s dedicated efforts in promoting Canada–Vietnam cooperation, particularly with Ho Chi Minh City, which contributed to strengthening the bilateral relationship across a wide range of sectors.

He also praised Canada’s meaningful contributions to the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, notably the “Golden Milestone” commemoration program and the inauguration of the Inukshuk statue in Ho Chi Minh City, which serves as a vivid symbol that offers residents a deeper understanding of Canada’s culture and people.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief also shared with the Canadian ambassador insights into Vietnam’s dynamic transformation, including its push for innovation, digital transformation, administrative reform, and increased application of science and technology.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Steil (Photo: SGGP)

Ambassador Shawn Steil expressed his sincere gratitude for the warm reception extended by the city’s leadership and said it had been an honor to witness Vietnam’s dynamic development during his tenure. He described this period as “Vietnam’s rising era,” noting, in particular, his deep impression of the country’s resilience in the face of global crises and Vietnam's diplomatic achievements.

He affirmed that Canada remains a reliable partner amid global uncertainties. He expressed Canada’s desire to deepen its participation in Vietnam’s supply chains and to support the country in its digital transformation and efforts to enhance government efficiency.

Looking ahead, both sides emphasized the strategic importance of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), describing it as a key pillar that should continue to be strengthened.

Ambassador Shawn Steil noted that during his tenure, he came to understand how Vietnam defines strategic trust through candid dialogue and adherence to international law. He expressed confidence that, on this basis, the two countries can continue to build a strong and enduring partnership.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) offers a gift to Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Steil. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed appreciation for Canada’s thoughtful remarks and reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently values its friendship with all nations. In a time of global uncertainty, the two countries need to promote national identity to renew and deepen bilateral relations.

He also shared the development plans for Ho Chi Minh City and hoped that this would provide a strong foundation for the Canadian Consulate General to expand cooperation and seize new opportunities in the Vietnamese market.

Also on the afternoon of June 23, Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Steil paid a farewell visit to Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

By Xuan Hanh—Translated by Kim Khanh