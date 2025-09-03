SJC gold price surges to VND134 million (US$5,081) per tael after holiday

Domestic gold prices soared after the National Day holiday, reaching an all-time high, with SJC bullion quoted at VND134 million (approximately US$5,081) per tael.

At around 9:30 a.m. in Ho Chi Minh City, Ngoc Tham Gold Shop quoted SJC gold at VND131.8 million (US$4,998) per tael for buying and VND134 million (US$5,081) per tael for selling, up VND2 million (US$75.9) per tael in both directions from the previous session.

Three major gold companies, Saigon Jewelry (SJC), Bao Tin Minh Chau, and Doji, raised prices by VND2.8 million (US$106), quoting at VND131.4 million (US$5,001)–VND131.9 million (US$5,020) per tael for buying and VND133.4 million (US$5,066) per tael for selling.

Phu Quy Group lifted its buying price by VND2.9 million (US$110) per tael and its selling price by VND2.8 million (US$106) per tael to VND131 million (US$4,986) and VND133.4 million per tael, respectively.

The 9999 gold ring price also climbed sharply, approaching VND129 million (US$4,899) per tael. Bao Tin Minh Chau Company posted the highest prices at VND125.7 million (US$4,769) per tael for buying and VND128.7 million (US$4,883) per tael for selling, up VND1 million (US$38) per tael from the previous session.

SJC raised gold ring prices by VND2.6 million (US$99) to VND125.1 million (US$4,745) per tael for buying and VND127.6 million (US$4,840) per tael for selling. Phu Quy Group added VND900,000 (US$34) in both directions to VND125.2 million (US$4,749) per tael for buying and VND128.2 million (US$4,863) per tael for selling.

On the global market, gold settled at US$3,531.7 per ounce in New York on September 2, up US$58 from the prior session.

Spot gold price on Kitco was quoted at US$3,534.5 per ounce as of 10 a.m. (Vietnam time) on September 3, setting a new all-time high. Converted, this equals roughly VND112.9 million (US$4,283) per tael, about VND20.5 million (US$777) – VND21.1 million (US$800) lower than SJC gold yesterday, and VND15 million (US$569)– VND15.8 million (US$599) below 9999 ring gold yesterday.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong