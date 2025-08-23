Business

SJC-branded gold hits record high at VND126.6 million per tael

Gold prices in Vietnam reached an all-time high on August 23 as global markets rallied following remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

By 10 a.m. local time, State-run Saigon Jewelry Company (SJC) and Bao Tin Minh Chau Jewelery and Gemstone Company had raised their SJC gold bar prices by VND1.2 million (US$45.17) per tael in both directions compared with the previous session.

SJC gold was quoted at VND125.6 million (US$4,728) for buying and VND126.6 million (US$4,766) for selling.

Phu Quy Group posted similar increases, listing SJC gold at VND124.6 million (US$4,690) for buying and VND126.6 million (US$4,766) for selling.

With this adjustment, SJC gold set an all-time high of VND126.6 million (US$4,766) per tael.

The price of 9999 plain gold rings also jumped to record levels as Bao Tin Minh Chau lifted its prices by VND1.1 million (US$41.4) to VND118.7 million (US$4,469) for buying and VND121.7 million (US$4,581) for selling.

SJC increased its rates by VND1 million (US$376), quoting at VND118.5 million (US$4,461) and VND121 million (US$4,555), respectively. Meanwhile, Phu Quy Group listed at VND118.3 million (US$4,454) for buying and VND121.3 million (US$4,566) for selling, up VND1.1 million (US$41.4) in both directions.

On the global market, gold closed at US$3,370.3 per ounce in New York on August 22, up US$33 from the previous session. Kitco reported a weekend closing price of US$3,371.23 per ounce. After conversion, the global price was equivalent to VND107.7 million (US$403) per tael, about VND18.9 million (US$712) lower than SJC gold bullion price and VND14 million (US$527) lower than 9999 gold ring price.

Global gold prices surged after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium on August 22 (local time).

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

