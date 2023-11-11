Six Vietnamese movies participate in 2023 Asian World Film Festival

Six Vietnamese movies participate in the 9th Asian World Film Festival – AWFF 2023 which is taking place in Los Angeles, California, the US on November 11- 17.

The films, including Tro Tan Ruc Ro (Glorious Ashes), Nha Ba Nu (The House Of No Man), Con Nho Mot Chong (Ms.Nhot Must Marry), and Doa Hoa Mong Manh (A Fragile Flower), Vinh Quang Cua Mot Vo Si (Glory of a Fighter) and Lang Gio (Doldrums) will be screened at the Vietnam film days in the film fest.

Director, and actress Mai Thu Huyen has been invited to work as a judge in the short film category.

The pictures, Tro Tan Ruc Ro (Glorious Ashes) directed by Bui Thac Chuyen, Nha Ba Nu (The House Of No Man) directed by Tran Thanh, and Con Nho Mot Chong (Ms.Nhot Must Marry) directed by Vu Ngoc Dang were released and became top-earning movies in the country.

The movie, Tro Tan Ruc Ro (Glorious Ashes) by director Bui Thac Chuyen won the “Bes Featured Film” at the Golden Kite Awards 2023 and took the top award at the Festival des 3 Continents 2022 last December in Nantes, France.

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) aims to bring the best of a broad selection of Asian World cinema to Los Angeles in order to draw greater recognition to the region's wealth of filmmakers, strengthening ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries.