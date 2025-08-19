Large-sized lacquer paintings debut at exhibition in celebration of National Day

The exhibition to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2) was opened at the Ho Chi Minh Museum on the afternoon of August 18, showcasing 17 large-sized lacquer paintings by young artist Chu Nhat Quang.

The Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism organized the exhibition.

Mr.Nguyen Trong Nghia, Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization attends and cuts the ribbon at the opening ceremony.

The works retrace key stages of history, from the August Revolution, the resistance wars against the French and the Americans, to the period of national renewal; and also depict image of beloved President Ho Chi Minh and the nation’s enduring aspirations for independence, freedom and peace.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr. Vu Manh Ha, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Museum emphasized that for the first time, a series of large-sized lacquer paintings, meticulously created by a young artist, is being exhibited at the museum.

This is a meaningful artistic event that contributes to honoring history and inspiring national pride.

The largest work in the exhibition measures 7.2 meters in length and 2.4 meters in height, painted on both sides. One side depicts Ba Dinh Square on September 2, 1945, when President Ho Chi Minh delivered the Declaration of Independence, while the other side shows people joyfully celebrating the spring of freedom.

Journalist Ho Quang Loi, former Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association shared that the paintings expressed the nation’s spirit, helping to nurture a love for history and pride.

Artwork "The Journey of Nguyen Ai Quoc"

Artwork "A Peaceful Homeland"

Artwork "Hue, March 29, 1975"

Painter Chu Nhat Quang, born in 1995 into an artistic family and trained in both the United States and Australia. He is among the new generation of artists devoted to the art of lacquer. In 2024, the young painter made his mark with the exhibition “Sacred Marks” at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel. The lacquer paintings reflect a modern visual language, offering a powerful aesthetic experience while conveying patriotism, humanity, and deep veneration for President Ho Chi Minh.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong