Image of President Ho Chi Minh drafting Declaration of Independence recreated

Hanoi has opened an exhibition at 48 Hang Ngang, where President Ho Chi Minh drafted the 1945 Declaration of Independence, to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

Central and Hanoi leaders unveil the commemorative plaque at the 48 Hang Ngang historic site.

The Hanoi Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, on the morning of August 18, organized a ceremony at the historic site of 48 Hang Ngang Street (Hoan Kiem District) to inaugurate a commemorative plaque and open an exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – August 19, 2025) and National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025).

Attending the ceremony were Politburo members inlcuding Mr. Tran Cam Tu, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat; Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization; Mr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council; Ms. Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee; along with the family of patriotic entrepreneurs Trinh Van Bo and Hoang Thi Minh Ho.

Mr. Tran Cam Tu offers incense at President Ho Chi Minh’s altar at the 48 Hang Ngang historic site.

At the event, central and Hanoi leaders cut the ribbon to inaugurate the exhibition at 48 Hang Ngang Street. They unveiled the plaque designating the site as a commemorative project for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

Central and Hanoi delegates view display models at the exhibition.

In her report, Ms. Bach Lien Huong, Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, emphasized that 48 Hang Ngang Street was the place where President Ho Chi Minh drafted the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945, proclaiming the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The site was recognized as a National Historical and Cultural Monument by the Ministry of Culture and Information (now the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) in 1979.

Many rare photos and valuable documents on President Ho Chi Minh and the August Revolution are on display at the 48 Hang Ngang historic site.

The exhibition recreates this historic space through a scientific display design that incorporates modern technologies such as mapping, virtual reality (VR), and holograms, providing rich archival depth and strong heritage education value. Structured around three themes, the exhibition delivers a coherent narrative of history and culture:

Theme 1: The house at 48 Hang Ngang Street and the family of patriotic entrepreneurs Trinh Van Bo and Hoang Thi Minh Ho.

Theme 2: The historical context and the inevitability of the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945, reflecting the Vietnamese people’s burning desire for freedom after decades of colonial rule. This section features a holographic recreation of President Ho Chi Minh drafting the historic document, combined with mapping technology to reenact the moment he proclaimed independence at Ba Dinh Square.

Theme 3: The significance of the Declaration of Independence and the journey to safeguard national sovereignty; its affirmation of fundamental human rights and the inalienable right of nations to independence and freedom, embodying both Vietnam’s aspiration and its indomitable struggle to defend that independence.

Children and people from all walks of life in the capital attend the event at 48 Hang Ngang.

On this occasion, to recognize the project’s achievements and historical value, the Hanoi People’s Committee formally designated 48 Hang Ngang Street as a commemorative work in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day. The Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee also awarded certificates of merit to the Hanoi Management Board for Heritage Sites and Scenic Landscapes and its Director, Mr. Nguyen Doan Van.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Thuy Doan