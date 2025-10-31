Six firms honored at EuroCham Business Awards 2025

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) held the EuroCham Business Awards 2025, recognizing six outstanding companies for their achievements in sustainability, innovation and community contribution.

The ceremony was held on October 30 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Award-winning company was honored at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

This year’s winners included De Heus Vietnam Company Limited and Turn Green Holding Joint Stock Company with the title of “Green Business of the Year”; Becamex IDC Corporation and Many Touches Joint Stock Company with the title of “Business Innovation Award”; Carlsberg Vietnam Brewery Ltd. and Cicor Vietnam Company Limited with the title of “Community Impact Award."

EuroCham Chairman Bruno Jaspaert speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

EuroCham Chairman Bruno Jaspaert reaffirmed the chamber’s commitment to supporting investment, improving the business environment and promoting green growth in Vietnam.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung delivers his remarks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

Delivering remarks at the event, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung praised EuroCham’s role as a vital bridge in Vietnam–EU cooperation and pledged continued support for European businesses, particularly in key sectors such as finance, digital transformation and semiconductor manufacturing.

By Dinh Du- Translated by Huyen Huong