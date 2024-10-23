Site to be handed over for Tran Quoc Hoan-Cong Hoa road project in November

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the People’s Committee of HCMC conducted an on-site inspection of the Tran Quoc Hoan-Cong Hoa connecting road project on October 23.

The road project linking with the third terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC is expected to ease traffic congestion around the airport.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the People’s Committee of HCMC chairs the meeting.

After the on-site inspection, he met with the People's Committee of Tan Binh District, the Transportation Department (the project's investor), and other involved units to address challenges in land clearance.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan urged Tan Binh District to collaborate closely with relevant agencies, particularly the Ministry of Defense, to swiftly complete the procedures for compensation and land clearance support by November to enable the handover of the site to the investor for timely project construction.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the HCMC People's Committee inspects the site clearance progress at the project site.

Regarding Tan Binh District’s proposals on compensation and resettlement support, which have faced certain challenges, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan directed relevant agencies to refine the policies and mechanisms for each specific project. He also emphasized the need for a thorough review of all issues related to policies, including support pricing, to submit to the HCMC People's Committee for approval of the resettlement policy framework by November. He stressed that Tan Binh District must hand over the cleared land to the investor by November 30, and any delays will hold the district accountable.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan further urged the district to quickly establish a task force to meet with residents, communicate, and explain the project's significance—not only as a national priority but also as a benefit to the community once completed and in use.

Construction work is stagnant due to site clearance issues.

At the meeting, Mr. Doan Van Du, Vice Chairman of the Tan Binh District People's Committee, stated that the Tran Quoc Hoan-Cong Hoa connecting road project impacts 85 cases. The district requested the HCMC People's Committee to assign the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to advise on issuing regulations regarding the minimum land area eligible for subdivision, providing a basis for the district to implement compensation, support, and resettlement plans.



As of September 30, 2024, Tan Binh District had disbursed VND21 billion out of a total VND394.3 billion in public investment for the project, achieving a disbursement rate of 5.33 percent. The district plans to finalize and submit the overall compensation, support, and resettlement plan for approval by early November 2024, along with specific plans for each affected household, individual, and organization. At that time, the district will also issue land recovery decisions and approve compensation and resettlement plans.

By November 10, Tan Binh District expects to disburse the remaining VND373.2 billion for compensation, support, and resettlement, and hand over the cleared land to the investor.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan