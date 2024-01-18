Site clearance identified as critical step in completing urban railway projects

At the second working session of the scientific conference titled "Development of urban metro line systems in Hanoi and HCMC" which was co-organized by the People's Committees of Hanoi and the southern metropolis in the capital city on January 17-19 (Photo: SGGP)

Experts and management agencies made the statement at the second working session of the scientific conference titled "Development of urban metro line systems in Hanoi and HCMC" which was co-organized by the People's Committees of Hanoi and the southern metropolis in the capital city on January 17-19.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi City Nguyen Trong Dong said that site clearance and land revocation are crucial prerequisites and fundamental tasks to implement urban metro line projects. They are also key steps to complete the project on schedule and enhance the investment project's effectiveness.

Representatives of management agencies of Hanoi and HCMC shared experiences in implementing site clearance works for the Ring Road 4 project in Hanoi and the significance of the development of Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) in HCMC related to requirements of the development of underground construction in cities.

Experts also shared experiences in land acquisition and site clearance of countries with the strong development of urban railway systems, such as China and Singapore; solutions for solving mechanisms for land transfer for urban upgrade based on public transport systems; mechanisms of planning, compensation, and site clearance of the urban railway development projects.

In addition, international experts also proposed innovative financing mechanisms for urban railway projects, recommendations on strategies for mobilizing land resources, and solutions to attract private investors to participate in TOD project development.

The results of the Conference will be the basis for the two cities to propose specific mechanisms and policies that are suitable to practical conditions and feasible in the field of reconstruction and urban development in general and the development of the urban railway system in particular.

Related News Conference on urban metro system development in HCMC, Hanoi opens

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh