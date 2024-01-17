Conference on urban metro system development in HCMC, Hanoi opens

A scientific conference titled "Development of urban metro line systems in Hanoi and HCMC" was co-organized by the People's Committees of Hanoi and the southern metropolis in the capital city on January 17.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Commitee Bui Xuan Cuong speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The conference was held in both in-person and online forms with the presence of 200 delegates who are representatives of State agencies, departments, and organizations at home and abroad.

The three-day long event includes four discussions on an overview of the urban metro line development in Hanoi and HCMC following a transit-oriented development (TOD) model; site clearance, revocation of land for the urban metro line development and TOD areas; mobilization of land resources; technical and technological regulations and standards, management of urban metro line project.

At the conference, representatives of management agencies and experts will exchange international research experiences on urban metro line development in Hanoi and HCMC in accordance with the Politburo's Conclusion No 49-KL/TW on the development orientation of Vietnam's railway transport to 2030 with a vision towards 2045.

The conference will collect and synthesize international experiences to research, build, and complete institutions related to urban development following the public transport-oriented urban development (TOD) model; construction planning; urban renovation and embellishment; land, investment, management, operation, and exploitation of urban metro lines.

Opinions released at the event will help complete projects to develop the urban metro line system in the two cities by 2035 in five key areas, including planning; land revocation and site clearance; mobilization of land resources, technical and technological regulations and standards, and organization and management of projects.

Hanoi and HCMC have implemented construction projects for metro lines in recent years. However, there are many problems and challenges in implementing the projects. It requires perfect institutions and policies, and breakthroughs to complete the urban metro line network in the coming time.

The TOD model develops public transportation systems as a planning base for urban and traffic development, maximizes the utilization of land and space around public works and enhances the value of those areas, reduces traffic congestion and environmental pollution.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Kim Khanh