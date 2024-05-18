Singapore receives nearly half a million Vietnamese tourist arrivals yearly

Every year, nearly half a million Vietnamese tourists visit the island nation of Singapore, reported the Singapore Tourism Board on May 18.

An interesting place in Singapore attracts Vietnamese travelers

The Singapore Tourism Board revealed that nearly 500,000 Vietnamese tourists come to this country to visit, shop, and have fun every year. Currently, Singapore is still an attractive destination for Vietnamese tourists.

Statistics from travel agencies in Ho Chi Minh City show that this summer, the number of tourists registering for tours to Southeast Asian countries including Singapore increased significantly compared to previous years.

To attract visitors during the peak season, Singapore is organizing a series of events such as the Singapore Healthy Living Festival 2024 throughout the month and concerts of Super Junior, Babymonster, Jay Chou and Andy Lau.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Tinh Tu from HCMC’s Nguyen Thuong Hien Street in District 3 said that her family chose a 4-day tour to Singapore this summer. Some outstanding destinations that draw the attention of visitors include Bird Paradise - part of the Mandai Wildlife Sanctuary, Sentosa Island, Garden By the Bay energy garden, and nightlife experiences in Singapore.

According to Vietnam Airlines, in order to meet the travel needs of passengers during the summer peak, from June to the end of July 2024, the airline will operate Boeing 787 wide-body aircraft for the Hanoi - Singapore route and vice versa with a frequency of 7 flights/week.

Singapore is an important strategic market for Vietnam Airlines in Southeast Asia. The airline is currently operating 21 flights per week between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore (7 flights/week from Hanoi and 14 flights/week from Ho Chi Minh City).

Vietnam Airlines carried some 477.000 holidaymakers between the two countries in 2023, an increase of 66.7 percent and 83 percent compared to 2022 and 2019 respectively.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan