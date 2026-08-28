Ca Mau grants investment approval to 19 projects worth over VND40 trillion

Ca Mau Province on August 28 granted investment approval for 19 projects with total capital of more than VND40 trillion (US$1.5 billion) at its 2026 Investment Promotion Conference.

The conference was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung, leaders of ministries and central agencies, Ca Mau officials and domestic and foreign investors.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung speaks at the conference.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Ca Mau People's Committee Lu Quang Ngoi said that the province is entering a new development phase as several major national infrastructure projects are being implemented, including the Can Tho-Ca Mau Expressway, Ca Mau-Dat Mui Expressway, a road linking the mainland with Hon Khoai Island, Hon Khoai dual-use general port, and the expansion of Ca Mau Airport.

These projects are expected to strengthen Ca Mau's connections with major economic centers in the region and across the country.

Ca Mau is seeking investors with strong capabilities, long-term strategies, advanced technology and modern management, with priority given to high-value projects that create production chains, expand markets, generate jobs and benefit local communities.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung and Ca Mau Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai witness the signing of investment memoranda with investors.

Addressing the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung urged Ca Mau to quickly reorganize its development space following the merger, complete strategic infrastructure and accelerate key projects, particularly the Hon Khoai dual-use general port, the Hon Khoai connecting road, the Ca Mau-Dat Mui Expressway and the Nam Can Economic Zone.

He also called on the province to make effective use of its potential and advantages, develop key economic sectors, create new growth drivers, improve the investment and business environment, and promote the private sector.

The Deputy Prime Minister called on Ca Mau to effectively implement its investment commitments and pursue rapid, sustainable development that harmonizes economic growth with social and environmental goals, while ensuring national defense and security and improving living standards.

Ca Mau leaders present investment approval decisions and investment registration certificates to investors.

At the conference, the provincial People's Committee signed three investment cooperation memoranda of understanding with Xuan Thien Group, T&T Group Joint Stock Company, and Phuong Anh Investment Construction and Trading Company Limited with combined expected investment capital of more than VND439 trillion (US$16.7 billion).

The province also granted 19 investment policy approvals and investment registration certificates for key projects with total investment capital exceeding VND40 trillion (US$1.5 billion).

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong