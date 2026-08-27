Banks offer VND408 trillion in preferential loans to businesses

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said on August 26 that 12 commercial banks had registered or announced their participation in the preferential credit program, with a combined credit package worth approximately VND408 trillion (US$15.7 billion).

The move comes after the SBV called on banks on August 7 to support businesses in accessing capital. Four state-owned commercial banks have committed a combined VND220 trillion (US$8.5 billion) to the program.

Transactions at a bank in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: Dinh Bao)

The credit packages focus on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as businesses and individuals engaged in production and business activities in priority sectors and key growth drivers.

These include agriculture, supporting industries, high technology, exports, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, the semiconductor industry, processing and manufacturing, and green projects.

Preferential Vietnamese-dong lending rates under the program will be at least 1 percentage point per year lower than each participating bank’s average lending rate for loans of the same maturity at the applicable time.

By Minh Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong